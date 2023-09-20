Bear Family Takes a Dip in Los Angeles Pool

A Los Angeles couple got an unexpected surprise when a family of bears decided to take a refreshing dip in their backyard pool. Jon and Karen Von Gunten, residents of Tujunga, were astonished when the bears emerged from Rowley Canyon and made a beeline for their pool.

The couple managed to capture the delightful and somewhat astonishing scene on video. The footage shows the furry family frolicking in the water, seemingly trying to beat the scorching heat. In the video, Karen Von Gunten humorously remarks, “I’m just glad I wasn’t in the pool.”

This isn’t the first time Los Angeles has witnessed such a bearly amusing spectacle. The Burbank Police Department shared a video in late July depicting a similar incident where a bear was found taking a leisurely swim in another backyard pool. Authorities closely monitored the bear until it eventually decided to leave the area on its own.

These encounters serve as a reminder of the wildlife that occasionally ventures into urban areas and the importance of coexisting harmoniously with nature.

Take a look at the video below:

