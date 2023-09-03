Bear’s Mirror Reflection Reaction Goes Viral

A hilarious video featuring a bear’s reaction to its own reflection in a mirror has taken the internet by storm. The video, initially shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), has left viewers in fits of laughter.

The video, posted by a user known as Fascinating, showcases a bear wandering through a dense forest. Suddenly, the bear stumbles upon a mirror placed in the wilderness. The bear’s reaction is nothing short of priceless – it appears bewildered by its own reflection and proceeds to attack the mirror, mistaking it for another animal.

The caption accompanying the video reads, “How a bear reacts to a mirror in the forest.” Since its posting just a few hours ago, the video has garnered an astounding 14.8 million views and continues to attract more viewers. The comment section is flooded with people sharing their amusement and thoughts on the bear’s comical encounter with the mirror.

Take a look at the post below:

How a bear reacts to a mirror in the forest. pic.twitter.com/FS780FLqKr — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) September 2, 2023

This viral video serves as a reminder of the unexpected and delightful moments that nature can provide, even in the digital age.

Check out the responses below:

An X user posted, “This is how I feel some mornings when I look in the mirror too.” “Oh my!” expressed another. A third shared, “Bear doesn’t want a competitor anymore.” “I’ve never related to a bear more,” wrote a fourth. A fifth joined, “It’s like me first thing in the morning.”

Animals that recognise themselves in the mirror can have fascinating reactions like this:pic.twitter.com/ToHIFlYogv Advertisement — Time Trip (@TimeTriping) September 2, 2023

