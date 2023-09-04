Belgian Man Masters Strangers’ Favorite Dance Moves

A heartwarming video featuring a digital creator from Belgium has captured the internet’s attention, spreading joy and smiles worldwide. His unique mission? To learn people’s favorite dance moves and groove alongside them. This heartening journey is documented and shared on his Instagram account, winning hearts far and wide.

In the viral video, the creator, Ed People, starts by asking a woman to teach him her beloved dance moves, and they dance to the lively tune “52 Gaj Ka Daman.” Next, he embraces the Tum Tum dance and Patli Kamariya, learning from different individuals and groups. His infectious enthusiasm leads him to dance to “Tu Meri” and receive dance lessons from a group of enthusiastic kids for “Ra Ra Rakkamma.”

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ed People (@ed.people) Advertisement

Towards the video’s end, he joins in the dance to “Chaiyya Chaiyya” with two women, the Nati dance with a man, and concludes with a spirited rendition of “Thudakam Mangalyam” with another woman.

In just six days since its Instagram debut, the video has garnered over 2.8 million views and sparked lively conversations and interactions in the comments section. This heartwarming initiative demonstrates the power of dance to unite people and bring smiles to faces worldwide.

Check out the responses below:

Advertisement

An Instagram user posted, “How could someone say No to the face he makes after saying ‘Can you teach me your favourite dance move?’” “That 52 Gaj Ka Daman,” remarked another.

A third shared, “I love how diverse and expressive they are,” along with a heart emoticon. “These videos always make me smile,” expressed a fourth. A fifth commented, “Chaiyya Chaiyya isn’t quite the same without synchronised head nodding on a train.”

Also Read Girl gang’s mesmerizing dance video goes viral Dance performed to Daddy Yankee's hit "Gasolina" from 2004. Six women showcase...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.