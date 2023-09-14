Bilal Lashari Wins Best Filmmaker Award At Bollywood Festival Norway

Bilal Lashari has been honoured with the Festival Award for Best Filmmaker.

The Bollywood Festival Norway was founded in 2003 to promote Indian cinema.

This achievement by Bilal Lashari is a historic moment for Pakistani cinema.

Advertisement

Pakistani filmmaker Bilal Lashari has received the Festival Award for Best Filmmaker at the Bollywood Festival Norway for his exceptional work on “The Legend of Maula Jatt.”

The Bollywood Festival Norway, established in 2003 to promote Indian cinema and culture in Norway, is the country’s premier Indian cinema and culture celebration. The festival has evolved into a prominent event on Norway’s cultural calendar, drawing thousands of attendees annually.

Lashari’s victory marks a momentous occasion for Pakistani cinema as it’s the first instance of a Pakistani filmmaker securing the Best Filmmaker accolade. This achievement underscores Lashari’s talent and his ability to craft films that resonate with global audiences.

“The Legend of Maula Jatt” is a historical action film narrating the tale of a legendary Jatt warrior. The movie received both critical acclaim and commercial success, contributing to the exposure of Pakistani cinema to a broader viewership.

In his acceptance speech, Bilal Lashari expressed gratitude to the festival’s organizers and the judging panel for the honor. Bilal Lashari also emphasized the significance of cross-cultural comprehension and the unifying potential of cinema.

Lashari’s victory signifies a remarkable milestone for Pakistani cinema and underscores the growing international recognition of Pakistani films.

Advertisement

Also Read Here is why Bilal Lashari choose Fawad Khan over Shaan in “The Legend of Maula Jatt” "The Legend of Maula Jatt" which has become the most popular movie...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement