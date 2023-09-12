Bilawal asserts PPP is not running from election

MULTAN : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asserted that they are not running from the election and they are ready to contest the election any time.

He further said that elections might be delayed, but they must be conducted.

He made these remarks during an address to party workers and supporters, here on Tuesday.

Bilawal Bhutto stated, “I am confident that, just as we won in the by-elections, the PPP candidates will also secure victory in the upcoming general elections, particularly in Multan.”

He asserted that their aim was to defeat the opposition party nationwide, including in Multan, and highlighted the historical support of the people of Multan for the PPP.

Bilawal Bhutto fondly remembered the strong support he received from the people of Multan during his campaign against puppet candidates and emphasized the resilient spirit of Multan’s residents.

He also expressed his gratitude to the people of Multan for their unwavering support and noted the PPP’s successful by-election campaign in the city.