Edition: English
Edition: English

Boy murder after being raped

Boy murder after being raped

  • The incident happened in Ahmedpur Sial.
  • A neighbor was involved in the kid’s murder.
  • The victim was identified as Maysam Raza.
The 11-year-old boy, Maysam Raza, was killed after allegedly being sexually assaulted in Ahmedpur Sial, Punjab.

Shockingly, the naïve kid was a resident of Mouza Wahga, and his body was recovered from the Mouza Char Yari animal shelter.

However, the body of Maysam was shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) in Ahmedpur Sial for a post-mortem by the Ahmedpur Sial Police Station.

Added to that, the police took timely action and arrested the accused immediately for further investigation.

According to the police of the district, the 11-year-old kid was allegedly raped and killed by Neibhour.

Furthermore, the suspect killed 11-year-old Maisham with an axe, as per police.

