Brain Teaser: Find the fish in the picture in 5 seconds

Brain Teaser Test: Find the Odd Cactus in 9 Seconds to Test Your IQ
Find the Odd Cactus Hidden Among Plants in the Picture. Look at...
Brain teaser problems put the reader to the test by forcing them to think critically and solve a challenge. It’s possible that these difficulties will increase intelligence and sharpen focus.
The majority of brainteaser challenges involve deciphering a code, finding a hidden item, resolving a problem, or spotting an error in an image.
Find the Fish in the Picture in 5 Seconds
Animals playing near a tree can be seen in the photograph posted above. The reader’s task is to find a concealed fish in 5 seconds. Your ability to see will be put to the test by this brainteaser.
Your time has begun!
Look at the image and pay close attention to it. Pay great attention to the photograph; you might be pretty close to finding the fish.
5 Seconds to Find the Fish: Solution
A ginger cat is perched on top of the tree and has a fish in its mouth.
