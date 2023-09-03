Britney Spears Reveals New Tattoo Amid Divorce From Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has proudly showcased some fresh tattoos. The 41-year-old pop sensation unveiled a new snake tattoo located on her lower back in a Reel posted on Instagram last Friday.

In the clip, Britney Spears confidently displays the artwork gracing her backside while sporting a bold crop top featuring a yellow and white print, along with cropped white denim shorts. She enthusiastically exclaims, “My new snake tattoo, guys. I’m so excited!” as she grooves towards the camera, her face adorned with a wide smile.

As a caption for her social media post, the “Toxic” singer added a single snake emoji. This tattoo reveal comes a few weeks after Spears publicly addressed her separation from her husband, Sam Asghari.

On August 18, she acknowledged their impending divorce in an Instagram post, stating, “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together… 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but… I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!”

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!” Britney Spears continued. “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!”

Advertisement

She added, “If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally… not under conditions !!!”

Spears and Asghari, 29, finalized their divorce on August 16 after 14 months of marriage, according to reports, with the actor filing for divorce on the same day.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Spears is said to be “in great spirits despite everything that is going on,” as reported by a source to the outlet.

“Obviously it’s never an easy thing to go through, but she’s remaining positive and focusing on the future,” they added.

Also Read Britney Spears Plans ‘Iconic’ Project Amid Sam Asghari Divorce Amid ongoing legal battles and divorce proceedings with estranged husband Sam Asghari,...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.