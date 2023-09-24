Broadway Singer Tamar Greene and Son Share Adorable ‘Duet’

Broadway singer serenades 3-month-old son during rehearsals.

Baby responds with adorable sounds.

The video gets 9.24 lakh views and heartwarming comments.

Broadway singer Tamar Greene recently shared a heartwarming moment on Instagram that has touched the hearts of many. During a rehearsal session, he was captured singing a beautiful song to his three-month-old son, Amari-Josiah, who appeared to respond in kind.

In the endearing video, Greene stands on a stage, cradling his son lovingly while serenading him with his melodious voice. Little Amari-Josiah gazes affectionately at his father and even attempts to join in the singing by making adorable sounds.

Overwhelmed by this precious moment, Greene shared the video with the caption, “This sweet surprise happened during rehearsal yesterday. Singing to my son and him singing back was the most incredible moment of my life. I love you, AJ.”

Take a look at the post below:

Since its posting a few days ago, the video has garnered an impressive 9.24 lakh views and has been flooded with heartwarming comments, resonating with viewers who appreciate the pure and touching connection between a father and his son.

Check out the response below:

“Every production now will require a live baby for me,” an Instagram user commented. “Oh honey, his face watching you. Your beautiful voice,” said another. “Don’t worry I’ve only watched 20 times,” wrote a third. “I’m sobbing. This is so pure. You sound incredible, as does your little one!!!” another user said.

“All parents should sing to their babies. I mean, your voice is beyond gorgeous, but even people who don’t think they can sing should do it. There are so many studies done that show how beneficial it is. Plus it’s so cute when they sing back! Your baby is so beautiful, what a special moment,” another netizen commented.

