Bulgarian drone carrying explosives inspected and deactivated

A drone dropped explosives in Tyulenovo, a Black Sea town, on Sunday night.

The team, from NATO member Bulgaria, will decide how to dispose of the drone.

Witnesses estimated the drone’s length at 3 to 3.5 meters.

The drone that dropped explosives in the Black Sea town of Tyulenovo on Sunday night was inspected and deactivated by a special detachment assigned by the Bulgarian defense ministry on Monday.

The team from NATO member Bulgaria will decide how to dispose of it after inspection, according to a statement from the military ministry, which also noted that the team was deployed at the request of the local government.

Tyulenovo, a tourist destination, is located 70 kilometers from Crimea and across the border with Romania.

A drone carrying explosives reportedly touched down late on Sunday night, according to Bulgarian media.

According to witnesses quoted on a website, the drone was between 3 and 3.5 meters long. According to the report, the drone was carrying an explosives-filled container.

