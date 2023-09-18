Bulgarian drone carrying explosives inspected and deactivated

Six charged after 18 people found dead in truck in Bulgaria
The drone that dropped explosives in the Black Sea town of Tyulenovo on Sunday night was inspected and deactivated by a special detachment assigned by the Bulgarian defense ministry on Monday.
The team from NATO member Bulgaria will decide how to dispose of it after inspection, according to a statement from the military ministry, which also noted that the team was deployed at the request of the local government.
Tyulenovo, a tourist destination, is located 70 kilometers from Crimea and across the border with Romania.
A drone carrying explosives reportedly touched down late on Sunday night, according to Bulgarian media.
According to witnesses quoted on a website, the drone was between 3 and 3.5 meters long. According to the report, the drone was carrying an explosives-filled container.
