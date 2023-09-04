Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bull rides on the car goes viral

Bull rides on the car goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Bull rides on the car goes viral

Bull rides on the car goes viral

Advertisement

In an unusual traffic stop in Nebraska, police encountered a bull riding shotgun in a car along Route 275 near Norfolk. Responding to a call about a “vehicle with a cow inside,” officers expected to find a smaller animal but were surprised to discover a full-size Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody,” owned by Lee Meyer of Neligh.

Despite the unconventional passenger, officers conducted a traffic stop to address some traffic violations related to the situation. Fortunately, Meyer received only a warning and was requested to take Howdy Doody back home, out of the city.

Howdy Doody is a local celebrity in Neligh and often participates in parades, but his fame had yet to reach Norfolk, leading to some unexpected phone calls and humorously dramatic reactions from family members.

This unusual encounter left both officers and the bull’s owner with a memorable and amusing tale to tell.

Also Read

A man rides a horse to bring food, despite heavy rain
A man rides a horse to bring food, despite heavy rain

Parts of Mumbai were out of commission last week as a result...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story