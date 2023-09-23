Can You Spot the ‘Ignorant’ Hyena Walking Past a Leopard?

Instagram video shows hyena near hidden leopard.

Surprise as leopard remains camouflaged.

Debates arise over whether the hyena sensed the leopard.

A video shared on Instagram has left viewers surprised as it captures a seemingly “ignorant” hyena casually strolling through tall grass, unaware of a hidden leopard nearby. The video, posted on the Instagram page Latest Sightings – Kruger, showcases intriguing animal interactions in the wild. The caption reads, “Ignorant hyena walks right past leopard.”

The clip opens with a jungle scene, accompanied by text asking viewers if they can spot the leopard. As the video unfolds, a hyena leisurely traverses the area, seemingly oblivious to its feline neighbor. The video concludes with the unexpected appearance of the hidden leopard.

Take a look at the post below:

Shared several months ago, the video has garnered nearly one million views and generated numerous comments. Some viewers believe the hyena was aware of the leopard’s presence, citing hyenas’ strong sense of smell and their nonchalant attitude towards leopards.

The video underscores the remarkable camouflage abilities of big cats in their natural habitats.

Check out the responses below:

“Hyena’s lack of awareness is astounding, considering she’s not at the top of the food chain. If that was a lion instead, she’d be done,” posted an Instagram user. “Wow, unreal camouflage! Makes you wonder how many times you’ve walked right past a leopard in the bush,” wondered another. “Me walking past my problems,” joked a third. “Even the leopard is in shock,” joined a fourth. “The camouflage is mad,” wrote a fifth.

