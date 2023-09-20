Canada & US worked on potential India-relatedness of murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Canada & US worked on the potential India-relatedness of murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The official also assured that Canada would provide the evidence it possesses in due course.

India swiftly dismissed Trudeau’s claim as unfounded.

Advertisement

A high-ranking Canadian government source revealed on Tuesday that Canada and the United States have maintained a “very close” collaboration in investigating intelligence suggesting potential involvement of Indian operatives in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia earlier this year.

The shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, aged 45, in June had prompted a thorough investigation by domestic security agencies, a development conveyed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his Monday announcement.

The source emphasized, “We have been closely coordinating with the United States, including our public disclosure made yesterday.”

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the issue’s sensitivity, also assured that Canada would provide the evidence it possesses “in due course.”

On Tuesday, Trudeau addressed the media, underscoring the case’s significant implications for international law. He called on the Indian government to take the matter seriously and support a comprehensive investigation conducted by Canada.

India swiftly dismissed Trudeau’s claim as unfounded and retaliated by announcing the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat, in response to Canada’s expulsion of India’s top intelligence official on Monday.

Advertisement

This controversy exacerbates the already strained diplomatic relations between the two countries, with New Delhi expressing concerns about Sikh militant activities in Canada.

Roland Paris, Trudeau’s former foreign policy adviser and a professor of international affairs at the University of Ottawa, commented, “I would anticipate that normal discussions between the two governments will be challenging during the resolution of this issue.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read TikTok dances by Tube Girl Sabrina Bahsoon redefine confidence TikTok dances by Tube Girl Sabrina Bahsoon redefine confidence. Sabrina's videos have...