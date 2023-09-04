Cardi B Hints At Major News: Fans Eagerly Await New Music

Cardi B is set to share some music-related news soon. On Sunday, the WAP singer shared a video on Instagram where she approaches the camera and announces, “I got an announcement to make tomorrow,” with a confident grin, sparking excitement among her fans. Shortly thereafter, ‘CARDI IS BACK’ began trending on Twitter, fueling speculation about her upcoming musical endeavors.

This topic had been trending on the social media platform for hours even before Cardi’s confirmation, amassing over 15k tweets so far.

The fans’ enthusiasm is certainly justified, considering that the rapper hasn’t released a full-length album in five years.

In a recent cover story for Vogue Mexico, the mother of two revealed her plans for her forthcoming music.

“I’m not going to release any more collaborations, I’m going to put out my next solo single,” Cardi B stated. “Right now, I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up.

“So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon. I also have plans in the world of cinema. In fact, I have plans to do everything I can: fashion, branding, I want to do it all, honey,” added the Bodak Yellow singer.

