Caretaker CM orders targeted operation against street criminals

A meeting of the Sindh Apex Committee was held.

Karachi Police Chief briefed meeting on street crime.

61,098 cases of street crime were reported in city in 2023.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has issued instructions to Karachi Police to start targeted operations against street criminals.

A meeting of the Sindh Apex Committee was held under the chairmanship of the Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh, during which the Karachi Police Chief and Additional IG briefed the meeting on street crime.

According to the caretaker chief minister Sindh’s spokesperson, the Karachi police chief while briefing the apex committee meeting said that 61,098 cases of street crime were reported in the city this year, the highest number of 17,570 cases were reported in the district east.

The Karachi Police Chief told the meeting that 329 accused were arrested in murder cases and 62 accused in kidnapping for ransom cases in the city while there were a total of 100 cases of extortion in which 86 accused were arrested.

Spokesman Chief Minister of Sindh said that according to the Karachi Police Chief, drug mafia and illegal immigrants are involved in the incidents of street crime, while the police are deployed on protests and other duties more than crime prevention.

During the meeting, Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqar directed to start of an operation against street criminals in Katchi Abadis and ordered the Karachi Police Chief to clean the entire city of street crime and improve the condition of the police stations.

Advertisement

Sindh Chief Minister said that, sadly, Gutka and other narcotic substances are found in Karachi city, and the police should take immediate and strict action on it.

Also Read Boy murder after being raped The incident happened in Ahmedpur Sial. A neighbor was involved in the...

Moreover, in the Apex Committee meeting, it was decided to conduct snap checking, independent criminal supervision on bail, and operation against fugitives and absconders and after discussing the strategy of the operation, the interim chief minister decided to carry out the operation against the criminals.