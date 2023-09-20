Caretaker govt will eliminate dacoits within two months: Sindh home minister

Sindh Home Minister Haris Nawaz and IG Sindh visited Ghotki district.

He said criminal elements will be eliminated in two months.

He said Rangers and Pakistan Army will also participate in the operation

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Brigadier (retired) Haris Nawaz vowed that criminals involved in robberies and kidnappings will not be pardoned under any circumstances.

The home minister visited Ghotki district along with Sindh Inspector General Police Riffat Mukhtar Raja and reviewed the law and order situation, particularly relating to the imminent operation against dacoits.

Upon arrival at the SSP office, a smartly turned-out police contingent welcomed them with a salute. They laid flowers on the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and recited Fateha. DIG Sukkur and SSP Ghotki gave a briefing regarding the peace and security in Ghotki district.

Interior Minister Haris Nawaz said strict action will be taken against criminals in settled and katcha areas. He said security forces will use whatever weapon they have to use against criminals.

“Criminal elements will be eliminated in two months, we did not come to vote,” the Interior Minister said. “There is no political pressure on us, if we have to arrest a sardar, we will arrest him”.

The minister said Rangers and Pakistan Army will also participate in the operation along with the police. He said they will take assistance from Punjab Police to stop the way of criminals.

He said there would be an operation with modern weapons and equipment against criminal elements. He said strict action will be taken against the facilitators of criminals.

He said the caretaker government will rid the katcha areas of criminals during its tenure. He said a targeted operation will be conducted on receiving information. He said a ‘katcha allowance’ of an extra Rs10,000 would be given to police officers deployed on duty in katcha areas.

He once again asked criminals to lay down their arms and come under the law. He said those who surrender will be given leniency under the law.

RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, DIG Sukkur Abdul Hameed Khoso, DIG Larkana Javed Sonharo Jaskani, Wing Commander Muhammad Atif, DPO Rahimyar Khan Rizwan Muhammad Gondal, and Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Agha Sher Zaman participated in the meeting.

