Caretaker govt to facilitate ECP for free, fair elections: Murtaza Solangi

KARACHI: Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi on Saturday said the interim government will play its due role in facilitating the Election Commission for free, fair and transparent election in the country.

Talking to media during his visit to the Karachi Press Club, he said the government was taking various measures to support economic situation of country and those measures had shown results recently in the decreasing price of dollar.

Murtaza Solangi said he believed in the freedom of speech and freedom of journalism and would do all in his power to resolve the issues of journalists in priority basis.

He said that despite limited time and the limited authorities, the caretaker government would do all it can to resolve the issues of the journalist community.

Earlier, the Caretaker Minister visited Pakistan Television Center Karachi.

Advertisement

General Manager PTV Karachi Center Amjad Hussain Shah briefed the minister about the performance and problems of PTV Karachi Center.