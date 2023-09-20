Caretaker government will form a new JIT to probe journalist’s murder

Police have failed to arrest the killers of journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar.

Jan Muhammad Mahar was shot dead in Sukkur last month.

Advertisement

SUKKUR: The caretaker government of Sindh has decided to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) against the murder of journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar who was shot dead in Sukkur.

Sindh Home Minister Brigadier (retired) Haris Nawaz said a new JIT will be formed and its head will be appointed to probe the killing of the prominent journalist. Along with Inspector-General Sindh, the minister visited the residence of Mahar and offered his condolences. He reaffirmed that the journalist’s killers will be arrested soon.

He said the Katcha area has been cordoned off and soon the killers will be caught. He said the Rangers are also conducting an operation in Katcha areas with police. He said the dacoits should surrender before the law.

Senior reporter Jan Muhammad Mahar was shot dead in an armed attack by unidentified assailants in Sukkur on August 12. He worked for a Sindhi language channel and its newspaper.

Former Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had also formed a JIT to probe the murder of slain journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar. The JIT was headed by SSP Sukkur whereas Rangers, FIA, Intelligence Agencies, and special branch personnel were also included. The JIT was constituted on the demand of Sukkur Union of Journalists.

Police failed to arrest the main culprits of the murder of the journalist for over a month. The police have so far arrested three facilitators booked in the murder case and got their physical remand for six days from court.

Advertisement

Police claimed that the accused involved in the killing have sought refuge in the Alif Kutcho area which is the hideout of dacoits and has been declared a ‘no-go area’ for police. The police officials have assured that a strategy has been devised and the killers will be arrested soon. Journalist Lala Asad Pathan has demanded the arrest of the killers of Mahar with the help of the Army and the Rangers personnel.

Prior to this, Sindh Inspector General Police formed a special committee to investigate the murder of Jan Muhammad Mahar, headed by DIG Traffic Tanveer Odho. The special team comprises of five senior officers SSP Sukkur Singhar Malik, SSP Khairpur Rohal Khoso, SDPO Gambat Nauman Zafar and SP CTD Sukkur Abdul Qayyum.

The Sindh Home Department has handed over the responsibility to probe the murder case to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sukkur. The department ordered the authorities to expedite the investigation for the arrest of the culprits and provide foolproof security to the slain journalist’s family.

Also Read JIT formed to probe journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar’s killing JIT is led by SSP Sukkur, includes personnel from Rangers, FIA, Intelligence...