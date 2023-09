Caretaker KP CM visits Crops HQ Peshawar

The dignitaries briefed about overall security situation.

The meeting also reviewed mechanisms of border management.

Participants paid rich tribute to supreme sacrifices of Shuhada.

Advertisement

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan along with members of the provincial cabinet visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Monday.

The dignitaries were briefed about overall security situation, ongoing development projects in Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) and capacity building of police. Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Hassan Azhar Hayat and other senior civil and military officials attended the meeting.

The participants reiterated the importance of socioeconomic development projects including the revival of tourism and mineral exploration in NMDs, which are vital for sustainable peace and growth in the area.

The meeting also reviewed the mechanisms of border management including measures to curtail and curb the smuggling of goods and put forward a comprehensive approach to address the issues.

The participants underscored the importance of the capacity building of KP Police including Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and expressed satisfaction on the recent achievements of police in thwarting terrorist attacks across the province.

Also Read Alternative electricity company should be brought instead of K-Electric: Hafiz Naeem KARACHI: Jamaat e Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Sunday...

Advertisement

Participants paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhada who laid their lives for the safety, security and territorial integrity of the motherland.