Caretaker PM Kakar attends 78th UNGA opening session

NEW YORK: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday attended the 78th opening session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

UN Secretary General António Guterres inaugurated the session which was later addressed by United States President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s engagements in New York include his address to the participants of Global Development Initiative and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) summit.

On the bilateral side, the prime minister is likely to hold meetings with Iranian President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will also attend the banquet to be hosted in honour of world leaders by US President Joe Biden.

The theme for the 78th session is “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”

Caretaker PM akar flew into New York on Monday afternoon to lead Pakistan’s delegation at the 78th session of UN General Assembly which will be attended by 150 leaders.

He was received at John F. Kennedy International Airport by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Aamir Khan, Consul General in New York, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, and other officials.

The prime minister will address the General Assembly on Sept 22, the first Pakistani caretaker premier to do so. In his address, PM Kakar is expected to project Pakistan’s perspective on a range of regional and general issues of concern, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He will also elaborate on the significant measures taken by his caretaker administration to consolidate the country’s economic recovery and efforts to mobilize domestic and external investment.

In addition, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from various countries as well as with the heads of international organizations, philanthropic organizations and corporate leaders. He also has a number of media engagements.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani arrived on Sunday. PM Kakar will apparently be the first interim prime minister to represent Pakistan at the UN General Assembly.

At a news briefing in New York last week, Ambassador Munir Akram said that PM Kakar will also participate in a sustainable development goals (SDG) summit during his visit to the UN headquarters.

The United Nations will convene the SDG summit in New York on the sidelines of the Assembly session. The envot said the prime minister will be speaking about the mobilization of financing for SDGs.

The prime minister will also make a keynote at another summit on financing for development where he will talk about mobilizing the private sector finance for development.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen not to attend this year’s session. Instead, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar will address the Assembly on September 26.

