Caretaker PM to address UNGA Session on Friday

WASHINGTON: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will represent Pakistan at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly beginning in New York from Tuesday.

He will address session of UN General Assembly on Friday.

In his address, the Prime Minister will outline Pakistan’s perspective on a range of regional and global issues including Jammu and Kashmir dispute which is amongst the longstanding unresolved items on the UN Agenda.

He will also elaborate on the significant measures being taken by the government to consolidate Pakistan’s economic recovery and efforts to mobilize domestic and external investments.

During his stay, the Prime Minister will hold meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the session.

Advertisement

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will also attend an important conference on climate change.

He is also scheduled to interact with the international media and visit prominent US think tanks.

US President Joe Biden, as leader of the host country, will be the second speaker on Tuesday, the opening day of the annual gathering of world leaders.

The list of speakers indicates the presence of 145 Heads of State and Government, 6 Vice Presidents, 4 Deputy Prime Ministers and 38 Ministers or Chiefs of Delegations — a total of 196.

This year’s theme is ‘restoring trust and reigniting global solidarity’.

In a series of briefings, UN officials have said that efforts to address Global South needs, including tackling poverty and diseases and improving access to clean water and energy, are trailing far behind the target.