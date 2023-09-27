GSK is hiring in Saudi Arabia for jobs that pay up to 11,000 Saudi Riyals
In Dubai, GSK shines as a well-known brand with branches in every...
Carrefour, a well-known company in the UAE retail business, has recently released a slew of job possibilities that may be your ticket to a successful career.
This announcement is a windfall for job searchers in the UAE, as it offers employment with competitive pay, with certain roles paying up to 6,000 dirhams.
Aspiring candidates must meet specific qualifying requirements in order to pursue these employment opportunities. While the specific requirements may vary based on the role, there are several basic standards that applicants should meet:
Education: The majority of entry-level positions require at least a high school diploma or its equivalent. Higher qualifications and applicable certificates may be required for specialized employment.
While recent graduates may find opportunities, other employment may require prior experience in the retail sector or a specific field. Typically, entry-level positions do not necessitate substantial experience.
Carrefour places a great priority on outstanding communication skills, a customer-centric approach, and the ability to succeed in a fast-paced workplace.
To begin your journey towards a career with Carrefour UAE, you will need to prepare the following documents:
Updated Resume/CV: Tailor your resume to the specific job you are applying for, highlighting your pertinent skills and experience.
Educational Certificates: Include copies of your educational certificates and degrees.
Experience Certificates: If you have prior work experience, incorporate experience certificates or letters of recommendation.
Passport and Visa: If you are not a UAE national, ensure you have a valid passport with a residence visa.
Passport-sized Photographs: Provide recent passport-sized photographs in line with UAE visa requirements.
Emirates ID: Attach a copy of your Emirates ID card.
Follow these simple steps to apply for these intriguing job possibilities at Carrefour UAE:
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|APPLY LINK
|Stocker
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Cashier
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Fashion Sales Associate
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Butcher
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Baker
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Fish Monger
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Operation Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
This opportunity at Carrefour UAE could be your gateway to a fulfilling career, so don’t hesitate to take the plunge and apply for these exciting job openings.
Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.