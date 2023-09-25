Chairman PTI moves to Adiala Jail

IHC had ordered shift Chairman PTI in Adiala Jail.

PTI chairman was provided facilities of former prime minister.

PTI’s lawyer Naeem Panjotha also confirmed this development.

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) was shifted from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail after court orders.

The Islamabad High Court(IHC) had ordered the shift from former prime minister and Chairman PTI detained in the cypher case, to Adiala Jail.

Imran Khan has been moved from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail on the court order. Chairman PTI has been provided an attached bathroom in Adiala Jail.

On the other hand, Chairman PTI’s lawyer Naeem Panjotha also confirmed that the former prime minister has been shifted to Adiala Jail.

He said that the PTI chairman was provided the facilities of the former prime minister.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed to transfer of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman to the Adiala Jail from Attock Jail, Bol News reported.

Hearing the petition seeking the former prime minister’s transfer from the Attock Jail to Adiala Jail, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said Islamabad’s under-trial prisoners were kept at the Adiala Jail. When he was sentenced, he was kept at the Attock Jail, but now his sentence was suspended and the PTI chief was an under-trial prisoner, he said.

The chief justice said the PTI chairman was a former prime minister and an educated person. What if you sent him to Rahim Yar Khan, will the court trial be held in Rahim Yar Khan, he inquired.