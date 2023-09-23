Chairman PTI’s plea for bail in cypher case set for hearing

Justice Amir Farooq to hear case on September 25.

Registrar IHC released cause list for next week.

Court issued notice to FIA for arguments. ​​

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court(IHC) Justice Amir Farooq will hear the bail plea of ​​Chairman Pakistan Tehreak Insaf(PTI) in the cypher case on Monday(September 25).

The Islamabad High Court has fixed the PTI chairman’s bail petition in the cypher case for hearing.

Registrar Islamabad High Court has released the cause list for next week, according to which Chief Justice Amir Farooq will hear the bail plea of Chairman PTI on Monday.

The court has issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ​​for arguments while the Official Secrets Act court had rejected the bail plea of ​​Chairman PTI.

On the other hand, after the decision was reserved on the transfer request of Chairman PTI from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail, the case was also set for re-hearing.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq will hear again on September 25 the transfer request of Chairman PTI from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail.

Advertisement

Also Read PPP suspends party membership of Latif Khosa LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has suspended the basic party membership of...

The court had reserved its decision a few days ago after the arguments were completed and the court rescheduled the case for further clarification of certain legal points.