Changan Invites Karachi Residents for Oshan X7 Test Drives

The automotive sector is facing an unprecedented crisis due to the challenging economic conditions in the country. In response to these circumstances, Changan Pakistan is employing various strategies to boost sales. Presently, they are providing test drives of the Oshan X7 as part of their efforts to market the vehicle and draw in a larger customer base.

As per the company’s social media announcement, Changan is providing the opportunity to test drive the Oshan X7 at Dolmen Mall in Karachi from September 7th to 10th.

The Changan Oshan X7 garnered significant attention upon its launch, thanks to its advanced features and attractive pricing. Nevertheless, the vehicle has faced sluggish sales, primarily due to the challenging economic conditions in the country.

This vehicle comes equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, delivering 185 horsepower (hp) and 300 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission system.

Also Read MG Huge Price Drop for HS Essence To boost sales in light of the challenging economic conditions in the...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.