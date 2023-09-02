Chat between Haris Rauf, Virat Kohli revealed

Pakistani and Indian cricketers were seen interacting.

Haris Rauf and Virat Kohli exchanged greetings.

Pakistani and Indian cricketers have a strong bond.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on their official social media account, X (formerly known as Twitter), where Pakistani and Indian cricketers were seen interacting as they prepared to face each other at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on Saturday.

The video contained multiple clips showcasing moments of exchange between players from both countries. In the first clip, Pakistan’s Haris Rauf met with India’s Virat Kohli, exchanging greetings with a handshake followed by a hug. They discussed ongoing and upcoming tournaments, with Kohli inquiring about Rauf’s fitness and the challenges of playing in the 50-over format.

Pakistan and India players meet up ahead of Saturday's #PAKvIND match in Kandy ✨#AsiaCup2023

In the second clip, Pakistani captain Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq had a brief conversation with Indian captain Rohit Sharma outside the practice ground.

The remaining clips depicted interactions between various players as they geared up for the upcoming match. Pakistani and Indian cricketers have a strong bond, and they have shared memorable moments over the past two years. Notably, Kohli was seen chatting with Babar Azam and Rizwan after Pakistan’s historic victory against India in the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai.

Pakistan is in excellent form, with convincing wins over Nepal in their Asia Cup opener and a 3-0 series whitewash of Afghanistan just before the tournament, making them the number-one ODI team in the world.

In contrast, this will be India’s first match in the tournament, and some of their players will be facing Pakistan for the first time. In terms of head-to-head matchups in the Asia Cup (ODI), India has the advantage with seven wins in 13 matches, including their most recent victory in the 2018 Asia Cup. Pakistan has won five matches, with one ending in no result.

