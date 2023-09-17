Chief Secretary forms mineral exploration taskforce in Sindh

The task force to create investment opportunities in the mining sector.

DG Mines was appointed chairman of the task force.

CS has been given the task of countering negative propaganda on the media.

Chief Secretary (CS), Dr. Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan Sindh formed a task force to create investment opportunities in the mining and mineral sectors.

However, DG Mines and Minerals appointed the Chairman of the 28-member Task Force to carry on the work properly.

Added to that, the members included expert geologists from Mehran University, Sindh, and Dawood Engineering Universities.

Further, CS sets the task force’s terms of reference and directs quarterly performance reports to stakeholders.

Moreover, negative propaganda in the media, causes, the intervention of tribal groups, and the assessment of security issues are also included in the responsibility of the task.

Nevertheless, the departments of culture, antiquities, forests, environment, development planning, and investment were also included in the task force.

The task force will survey all mineral resources except main coal across the province.

Consequently, the task force will prepare reports on mining promotion and submit it to the caretaker government.

Additionally, investment opportunities and sources of employment in mineral resources will also be suggested by the committee.

Ultimately, the task force will be able to include members with relevant expertise in the field.

Above all, in the absence of the chairman, the vice chairman is also empowered to take over the work of the task force.

