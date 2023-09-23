China’s covert marine militia harms coral reefs in South China Sea.

The Philippines has pointed to China’s secretive maritime militia.

The coast guard monitored 33 Chinese vessels in the vicinity of Rozul Reef.

Advertisement

Vibrant coral reefs teeming with colorful marine life in the South China Sea, which existed just two years ago, have transformed into a desolate expanse of crushed corals.

The Philippines has pointed to China’s secretive maritime militia as the responsible party behind this environmental devastation, a claim that China vehemently denies, sparking yet another public dispute between the neighboring countries over the contentious waters.

The Philippine Coast Guard released videos showcasing extensive bleaching of corals in the Rozul (Iroquios) Reef and Sabina (Escoda) Shoal, both of which are submerged features within the Philippines’ internationally recognized Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on Monday.

These reefs are situated near Palawan, a southwestern Philippine island chain facing the South China Sea. However, Beijing asserts its dominance over most of this vital and strategic waterway, despite competing territorial claims from neighboring countries and in defiance of international rulings.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, the spokesperson for the coast guard, disclosed that divers conducted “underwater surveys” of the seabed, identifying “visible discoloration” indicative of “intentional activities” aimed at altering the natural terrain.

Tarriela stated, “The ongoing influx of indiscriminate illegal and destructive fishing activities by the Chinese Maritime Militia in Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal may have directly contributed to the degradation and destruction of the marine environment in the [West Philippine Sea] features,” using Manila’s designation for the portions of the South China Sea under its jurisdiction.

Advertisement

Between August 9 and September 11, the coast guard monitored 33 Chinese vessels in the vicinity of Rozul Reef and approximately 15 Chinese ships near Escoda Shoal, Tarriela reported.

He also suggested that the presence of crushed corals strongly indicates a potential act of dumping, possibly involving the same deceased corals that were previously processed and cleaned before being returned to the seabed.

Furthermore, the Philippine military accused China’s maritime militia of causing extensive damage in the area, further heightening tensions in the region.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Girl expelled from college found guilty of viciously killing her mother Girl expelled from college found guilty of viciously killing her mother. Sydney...