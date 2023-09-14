China’s Hisense refrigerator plant in Serbia creates 1,000 jobs

Chinese electronics giant Hisense has officially opened a new refrigerator manufacturing plant in Valjevo, central Serbia. The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

Hisense, known for its acquisition of the Slovenian brand Gorenje in 2018, has invested 40 million euros in this state-of-the-art facility. The plant is dedicated to producing side-by-side refrigerators exclusively for the European market, with an estimated annual production capacity of 750,000 units.

Hanson Han, CEO of Hisense Europe, said, “People are the ones who will translate our great vision into reality. That is why I am proud to announce that here in Valjevo, as many as 1,000 new employees will soon become part of our Hisense family.”

Han noted that this takes the total number of Hisense employees in Valjevo to 2,750, with over 10,000 in Europe and over 100,000 worldwide.

Prime Minister Brnabic hailed the occasion as “extremely important” for Valjevo and Serbia, emphasizing the government’s efforts to foster a favourable economic environment.

Advertisement

The Serbian government lauded the new 35,000-square-meter factory as a pivotal step in establishing Valjevo as a global production hub for refrigerators, with an overall output target of 1.7 million devices from all three Valjevo factories by 2025.

This development signifies not only Hisense’s growth but also the region’s rising prominence in the electronics manufacturing industry.

Also Read Dubai International Airport is hiring for various positions in UAE with salaries up to 8,000 Dirhams Dubai Airport Careers is actively searching for fresh talent to join its...