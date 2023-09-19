Circus artist uses fiery hula hoop to set world record

Circus artist uses a fiery hula hoop to set a world record.

Hula hooping isn’t just a fun childhood pastime; it can also become a fantastic workout for your core and overall fitness.

It’s a joyful dance where your hips take center stage, and your abdominal muscles act as the bouncers, ensuring everything stays in check.

While you might think that a regular hula hoop can only offer so much excitement, one daring performer took it to the next level by setting her hula hoop on fire and achieving not one but two remarkable world records in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Meet Grace Good, an esteemed circus artist known for her breathtaking aerial acrobatics, daring fire performances, and impressive hula hoop and balance routines.

In some of her acts, she combines all of these elements into one mesmerizing spectacle.

This 30-year-old circus artist achieved a spectacular feat by setting a new world record for the “most fire hoops spun simultaneously.”

During this incredible accomplishment, she continuously moved eight flaming hoops around her torso, as confirmed by Guinness World Records.

But that’s not all—Grace Good also secured another world record for the “most hula hoops spun simultaneously while balancing on a giant rolling globe.”

She managed to twirl an astonishing 28 hula hoops while standing on top of the rolling globe.

Grace Good’s journey with Guinness World Records began when she was 18, introduced to flow arts, a practice similar to yoga that includes hula hooping.

“I started with hula hoops and became obsessed with adding more and more. Eventually, I was introduced to performing with fire and aerial acrobatics, and the rest is history!” she shared.

Taking to Instagram to share her exciting news with her followers, she proudly proclaimed, “I’m officially a Guinness World Record holder!”

“This has been a huge life goal of mine, and I’m so excited to have finally achieved it! Years ago, I wrote down my goals of being a Guinness World Record holder and making it onto America’s Got Talent. I can’t believe they’re both happening at the same time,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m so excited to share the footage from the record attempts with you all soon. So much is happening all at once, but I promise I’ll share it as soon as I can. Never stop dreaming big, y’all!” she added.