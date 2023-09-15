Classic Tomb Raider Trilogy Remastered: Coming Soon To PC!

Tomb Raider Remastered trilogy is officially confirmed for PC.

The Tomb Raider series has a significant place in gaming history.

The remastered trilogy will feature modernized graphics and controls.

Advertisement

The Tomb Raider Remastered trilogy is officially coming to PC, as developer Aspyr revamps three iconic action-adventure games with a fresh HD appearance. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered bundles the initial three Tomb Raider titles and their expansions, offering upgraded hi-res graphics for players to relive Lara Croft’s classic debut.

The game has always held a significant place in gaming history. While many link Lara Croft with the PlayStation as one of its earliest mascots, my earliest memories of Lara come from playing its second instalment on a PC. I remember navigating the Croft Mansion’s assault course and mastering the art of diving from the high board, encountering tigers on the Great Wall of China, facing the terror of sharks in a sunken ship, and the infamous act of locking her beleaguered butler in the freezer.

Originally announced for the Nintendo Switch during the Nintendo Direct event on September 14, 2023, the Tomb Raider Remastered trilogy is now also confirmed for release on PC through Steam. The package comprises the following games: Tomb Raider with The Unfinished Business expansion, Tomb Raider 2 with The Gold Mask expansion, and Tomb Raider 3 with The Lost Artifact expansion.

Interestingly, I had recently replayed some of the first game at the ‘Power Up’ exhibit in the London Science Museum just last month. It still holds up reasonably well, although relying solely on keyboard controls without a mouse does feel somewhat dated by today’s standards. It’ll be intriguing to see if there are any modernizations in the controls.

These remastered versions notably enhance the stunning in-game environments for a contemporary audience, potentially inspiring more individuals to revisit these essential pieces of video game history. Players can also switch between the old and new graphics at their convenience. It remains to be seen how these classics will fare in the eyes of modern gamers, but they unquestionably merit preservation as pivotal games from the ’90s.

Alternatively, you can explore other classic games that are still accessible today or delve into the best single-player games to experience in 2023.

Advertisement

Also Read Modern Warfare players may expect a crossover with Diablo 4 Modern Warfare 2 might have a surprise in store for players by...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement