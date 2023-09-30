Advertisement
CM directs private schools to implement 10pc freeship to students

  • Interim CM Maqbool Baqar took serious notice of situation.
  • He said schools admin continue to evade implementation of law.
  • He ordered strict action against over non-compliance of law.
KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (rtd) Maqbool Baqar has directed the School Education dept to get 10 percent statutory Freeship to disadvantaged children in all the private schools across the province within seven days and report him.

The chief minister in a letter to the Secretary of School Education has said: “Chapter -IV Section 10 of  `The Sindh Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2013’ provides that the Private Schools (a) Shall provide free and compulsory education to such proportion of total strength of children admitted as mentioned hereinafter; and (b) Shall admit in class I, and in subsequent classes not less than 10 percent of the strength of that class to disadvantaged children.

Chief Minister Sindh said that the administrations of private schools continue to evade the implementation of the said law with impunity.

The caretaker CM took serious notice of the situation and directed the school education department should take immediate measures to get 10 percent statutory freeship implemented in all the private schools across the province within seven days. “Any non-compliance or inadequate compliance with the above policy would attract stern legal action against the responsible school administration,” the CM warned.

Justice Baqar directed the secretary school education to take the necessary and intimate his secretariat.

