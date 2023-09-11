CM directs to launch operation against drug mafia

Drug paddling in educational institutions is unacceptable.

CM Sindh was told that achievement of the excise dept.

He directed Excise and Taxation dept to activate narcotics control.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar presiding over a meeting of the Excise & Taxation department has directed them to launch an operation against drug mafia and coordinate with other concerned agencies to avert the menace.

“The drug paddling in the educational institutions and presence of drug addicts in the parks and markets are unacceptable, therefore the Excise police in collaboration with district police and Anti-Narcotics Force must start a clean-up operation and keep him posting progress reports weekly.”

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department here at CM House.

The CM was told that the taxes levied and collected by the excise department include Motor Vehicle Tax, Infrastructure Cess, Excise Duty, Tax on Professions, Trades, Callings and Employment, Entertainment Duty, and Cotton Fee.

The Secretary of Excise Atif Rehman talking about the Excise Duty said that his department controlled the manufacturing and sale of excisable articles such as Intoxicating liquor (PMFL & Beer), Rectified Spirit, Denatured Spirit, and Methanol.

The CM was told that the achievement of the excise dept, including payment of Motor Vehicle Tax through Online system / Portal Online Services and alternate delivery mechanism, started in October 2020.

Advertisement

Online verification of import documents for the registration of imported vehicles is also practiced to counter and plug in fake documentation, the CM was told.

The Excise dept has introduced Security Featured MVR Smart Cards recently, replacing Motor Vehicle Registration Books. Call Center Help Line for Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Department, Government of Sindh has also been introduced recently.

Also Read Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah being observed today The 75th death anniversary of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali...

The CM directed the Excise and Taxation dept to activate its narcotics control wing and develop close coordination with district police and ANF. “You have their separate force and involve them in curbing drug trafficking and paddling.