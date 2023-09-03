CM Punjab briefed on Islamia University Bahawalpur drugs scandal

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi was briefed about the harassment and drugs scandal at the Islamia University Bahawalpur.

The meeting was informed that the vice-chancellor of the university, who retired on July 25, did not take any action on the complaints regarding the prevalence of drugs and harassment on campus.

An inspection team had recommended action against the university’s vice chancellor in the previous government of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar but no action was taken.

CM Punjab was briefed that several female students in the university kept writing letters for action to be taken, but the vice chancellor kept summoning their parents to the university.

The meeting was briefed that the university’s chief security officer along with a professor and another staff member kept harassing the female students.

Advertisement

CM Naqvi asked authorities about the involvement of former minister Tariq Bashir Cheema’s son in the scandal. He was informed Cheema got a man named Ahsan Jatt appointed in the housing ministry as an officer.

The officials added that Jatt got Cheema’s son, Wali Dad, addicted to ‘ice’ drug. Jatt was also involved in getting university students addicted to the drug.

The chief security officer set up a checkpoint outside the girl’s hostel. Female students were photographed if they arrived late or were accompanied by a male. The security officer then used the information to blackmail the students.

On Cheema’s complaint, a case was filed against Jatt. However, the police did not name the university in the case and instead tried to pin the matter on Jatt.

Police tried to suppress the matter but when investigations were held, the matter regarding the availability of drugs spread to the rest of the university.

On the other hand, the judicial tribunal formed to probe the harassment and drug inquiry in Bahawalpur Islamia University is continuing investigations.

Advertisement

The judicial tribunal has formed a 3-member committee commissioner, RPO and deputy commissioner to investigate the scandal and monitor the university affairs.

However, several female teachers complained to the judge of the judicial tribunal about the harassment by the police and the DPO.

The women said that two days ago, the police checked mobile phones in the female teacher hostel and harassed them. The judicial tribunal has now restrained the DPO and the police from interfering in any matter of the university.

Also Read Police probe drugs scandal at Islamia University Bahawalpur BAHAWALPUR: Police and administration of the Islamia University Bahawalpur have been embroiled...