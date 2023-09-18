CM Punjab participates 3rd Ningxia Intel’s Friendship Cities Forum

CM warmly welcomed by Ningxia Governor Zhang Yupu.

He expressed his deep honor being part of Friendship Cities Forum.

Mohsin Naqvi also envisioned new avenues of collaboration.

LAHORE Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi actively participated in the 3rd Ningxia International Friendship Cities Forum, held at the capital of Ningxia Province, China.

Upon his arrival at the Yuhai Convention Center, he was warmly welcomed by Ningxia Communist Party Chairman/Governor, Zhang Yupu, and Secretary General/Chief Minister Liang Yanshun, along with the government delegation.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi held the distinguished position of being the chief guest at the 3rd Ningxia International Friendship Cities Forum. In honor of his presence, a welcoming lunch was graciously hosted by the International Friendship Cities Forum.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of honor for the people of Punjab in being part of the Ningxia International Friendship Cities Forum. He highlighted the enduring and amiable nature of China’s relationship with Pakistan, underscoring President Xi Jinping’s genuine fondness for Pakistan and its people.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized Punjab’s vast potential, housing a population of 140 million, and described it as a province teeming with countless opportunities for development. He also envisioned new avenues of collaboration and growth blossoming in Ningxia.

The chief minister underscored that the primary objective of Punjab’s official delegation visit to China was to engage with experts from diverse fields, and he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to tap into collective wisdom through the International Friendship Cities Forum.

Zhang Yupu, the Ningxia Communist Party Chairman/Governor, extended a warm and open-hearted welcome to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the Punjab delegation.

Likewise, Ningxia Communist Party Secretary General/Chief Minister Liang Yanshun extended a warm welcome, emphasizing their duty to cooperate for the development and prosperity of the people of Punjab.