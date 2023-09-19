COAS witnesses multi-national special forces exercise in Barotha

The Eternal Brotherhood-II exercise commenced in Barotha garrison.

COAS Munir visited Barotha and was briefed on the operation.

Army Chief also visited Junior Leadership Academy (JLA) Shinkiari.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir witnessed the opening ceremony of the Multi-National Special Forces Exercise “Eternal Brotherhood-II” at Barotha.

Special Forces contingents from #Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan are participating in the two-week-long exercise, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir visited Barotha Garrison and interacted with the exercising participants. The army chief was briefed on the scope and conduct of the exercise by the General Officer Commanding Special Service Group.

The military’s press wing the exercise is aimed at further harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among the friendly countries, including nurturing of joint employment concept, while identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations and benefitting from each other’s experience against terrorism.

Prior to visiting Brotha, COAS also visited Junior Leadership Academy (JLA) Shinkiari, which is the Centre Excellence for the training of non-commissioned officers. He laid a floral wreath at Yadgaar-e-Shuhada and addressed the participants of the academy

COAS Munir remarked that “junior leaders are the backbone of Pakistan Army and are key to success in conventional and unconventional warfare.”

“Our standard of professionalism and leadership is par excellence compared to any modern army of the world. Junior leaders of Pakistan Army have proven their mettle in the fields of training, operations, and world-class competitions across the world”, COAS concluded.

On arrival at JLA and Brotha, COAS was received by Inspector General Training & Evaluation.