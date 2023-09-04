Coco Gauff overcomes deficit to reach US Open quarterfinals

Coco Gauff defeated Caroline Wozniacki in the US Open.

Gauff is now on a nine-match winning streak.

She will face Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals.

Coco Gauff, seen as a strong contender for the US Open title, displayed her determination by securing a hard-fought victory over Caroline Wozniacki to advance to the quarter-finals. The 19-year-old American had to overcome a deficit in the third set, ultimately winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Gauff, seeded sixth, is aiming for her first Grand Slam title and her win marked the end of Caroline Wozniacki’s remarkable comeback in tennis after a three-and-a-half-year absence from the sport.

In the quarter-finals, Gauff will face Jelena Ostapenko, a former French Open champion and the 20th seed, who defeated top seed Iga Swiatek.

Gauff’s strong performance at her home Grand Slam followed recent title victories in Washington and Cincinnati, and her ability to come back in the third set showcased her resilience against the determined Wozniacki.

Gauff even shared a light-hearted note about her father, mentioning that he can no longer sit in her support box during matches because he gets too nervous.

“He’s been doing laps around the stadium,” she said.

“I don’t know if he can hear me but I felt his good energy even if I couldn’t see him.”

Although Coco Gauff faced an early break in her first service game, she managed to recover from a shaky start and evened the score at 2-2. Eventually, she secured a crucial break to lead 5-3 and closed out the first set on her third set point.

In the second set, despite saving five break points, Gauff became frustrated and lost her serve, trailing 5-3 and forcing the match into a decisive third set.

At the beginning of the third set, Gauff found herself once again a breakdown, and she expressed her frustration toward her coaching team, instructing them to stop talking to her.

Despite this frustration, Gauff channeled her energy effectively, turning the deficit around and breaking Wozniacki to take control of the match, with strong support from the crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Gauff has been in excellent form lately, having lost only one of her last 16 matches since her disappointing first-round exit at Wimbledon in July.

She is currently on a nine-match winning streak. While she has reached just one Grand Slam singles final before, which was the 2022 French Open, she lost in that final to Swiatek with a score of 6-1, 6-3.

