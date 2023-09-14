Control 2 In The Works, While Multiplayer Spinoff Makes Strides

Remedy confirms that Control 2 is in development but it’s still in its early stages.

Control, which sold over 2 million copies, achieved critical acclaim.

In addition to Control 2, Remedy is working on a multiplayer spin-off.

Advertisement

Remedy‘s latest game, Control, was well-received upon its 2019 release, with both players and reviewers praising it. Fans have eagerly anticipated news of a sequel, and Remedy has now confirmed that Control 2 is in development. However, it’s still in its early stages, and there are indications that a multiplayer spin-off might be released before it.

Control has been a significant success for Remedy, having sold more than 2 million copies. In August 2020, Sam Lake, Remedy’s creative director, hinted at a new game and confirmed that Control and Alan Wake shared the same universe, evident to players of Control’s final DLC expansion, ‘AWE.’

In their latest financial report, Remedy reveals that they are in the initial planning stages for a future Control game with a higher budget. Unfortunately, this suggests that Control 2 is still a long way off, meaning fans of Jesse Faden may need to wait for her next adventure. In contrast, the multiplayer spin-off, referred to as ‘Condor,’ is set in the Control universe and described as a “4-player cooperative PvE (player vs. environment) game.” It promises an exciting experience of battling the Hiss with a team of players. Remedy is partnering with 505 Games on this project, and it appears to be more advanced in development than Control 2.

Additionally, Remedy has entered “full production” on its triple-A game project with Epic Games, which is strongly rumored to be Alan Wake 2.

Also Read Rust 2 Confirmed: A New Gaming Adventure Awaits! The founder of Facepunch Studios discussed Unity's new payment structure. Developers feel...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.