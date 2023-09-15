Controversies Over Tips: Delivery and Restaurant Stories

Customer tipped $3, leading to the incident.

Customer’s request for reimbursement denied by the company.

Waiter wanted 20% tip, causing a dispute with the customer.

Advertisement

A weird video of a delivery guy in the United States spitting on a customer’s food shipment due to a poor tip is circulating on social media.

The viral footage showed him standing at the door, expecting cash and a tip.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by ONLY in DADE (@onlyindade)

Advertisement

He checked the screen several times before approaching the parcel and spitting on it three times.

“I didn’t tell you,” he grumbled.”They left me nothing,” he says disapprovingly.

According to a foreign news sources, Elias Crisanto, 13, and his mother tipped him $3 (Rs893).

In an interview with the media, Elias Crisanto stated that the delivery person acted out of control because he considered it was insufficient.

He demanded a reimbursement from the corporation. His request was denied because the service line said he should have handled the incident “better.”

Advertisement

Delivery people work every day and expect a decent tip in exchange for their efforts. They may find it insufficient and decide to take matters into their own hands.

A server at a French restaurant recently insulted a customer for not tipping him enough.

According to a foreign news outlet, an Italian man dined at an upscale restaurant in the French resort of Saint Tropez. He left a gratuity of €500 (Rs162,612) for the waiter. It was 10% of the total bill.

The waiter was not pleased with the sum. He pursued and chastised the consumer.

The waiter informed the customer, who was pleased with the amount he paid, that he wanted a tip of 20% of the total.

The guest’s acquaintance accused the waiter of putting pressure on them to “correct their mistake.” Instead, he demanded a €1000 tip.

Advertisement

Also Read Young Boy’s Amazing Dance Goes Viral Danced to Nepali song 'Badal Barsa Bijuli'. Impressed with confidence and stage...