Count Nikolai & Rita Ora’s Night Out Amid Speculations Of Kate Moss Split

Count Nikolai and Kate Moss’s rumoured separation raises speculation.

Kate Moss participated in the Theatre Royal Drury Lane’s fundraising event.

Despite ongoing rumours, the couple has not officially addressed the issue.

The speculation surrounding Kate Moss and Count Nikolai von Bismarck’s alleged separation continues to intensify, mainly after they made separate appearances at the Vogue World event’s afterparty.

Kate Moss played a prominent role in the fundraising event, masterminded by Dame Anna Wintour at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. This event, described as a “multi-act celebration of the British performing arts,” drew a multitude of celebrities to London’s West End. Despite her active participation in the main event, she seemed to have consciously avoided the afterparty. In contrast, Count Nikolai was observed enjoying the evening in the company of Rita Ora and Rafael Pavarotti.

In the photographs, Count Nikolai can be seen holding a pack of cigarettes while posing alongside the glamorous Rita Ora, who looked stunning in a strapless black gown.

Despite rumours circulating about their separation, the couple has not officially addressed the issue. The initial reports of their split surfaced when Nikolai was spotted entering a hotel with model Camille Rowe.

Their last public appearance together dates back to September 2022, and neither of them has made any public statements regarding the status of their relationship.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding their personal lives, both Kate and Nikolai received invitations to London Fashion Week’s most significant event, which also doubled as a fundraiser for the British performing arts industry. During the show, Kate Moss delivered an interpretive dance performance, and Cara Delevingne made a cameo appearance in punk attire.

