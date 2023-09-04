Court bails judge’s wife in Rizwana torture case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad district court on Monday released the wife of a judge and prime suspect involved in torture of young housemaid Rizwana, Bol News reported.

The court granted bail to wife of civil judge Samia Asim. Additional Sessions Judge Muhammed Haroon announced the reserved verdict on the plea filed by Samia Asim for post-arrest bail.

The verdict was announced after completion of arguments of both the parties.

On August 7, a team of doctors had said that the first plastic surgery of Rizwana, a victim of torture, was done on August 16.

Professor Farid Al Zafar had also confirmed to this. The doctors had said both cheeks and eyes of Rizwana had been grafted.

The wound of the head and neck had been cleaned and bandaged, Prof. Jodut Saleem said. Doctors had said Rizwana’s platelets and blood count had improved. Wound cleaning and grafting was a difficult process, Professor Al Farid Zafar had said.

Prof. Al Farid Zafar had said Rizwana was taking three meals daily. The provincial health minister was informed about Rizwana’s health on a daily basis, he had said.