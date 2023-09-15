Court decisions should be criticized, not the judges: CJP Bandial

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Atta Bandial on Friday urged the nation and especially the media to criticize the orders of the court, but not the judges.

On his last day presiding over the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial took a moment to express his gratitude.

He extended his thanks to lawyers and journalists for their contributions during his tenure.

CJP stressed the need for criticism to be directed at decisions rather than judges themselves, as judges cannot defend themselves in response to such criticism.

Umar Atta Bandial urged that before criticizing a judge, it is essential to verify whether the criticism is based on truth or mere speculation, emphasizing that criticism should not rely on falsehoods.

Advertisement

He emphasized the importance of patience and the duty to listen to everyone, highlighting his commitment to a fair and open legal process.

He acknowledged that he had always received support and learning from the Bar, considering himself a part of it by wearing a black coat.

Reflecting on the significance of the legal profession, CJP Bandial recalled the words of Justice Sahir Ali, who had stated that the Bar is like a mother to judges.

Chief Justice Bandial expressed his hope to meet with legal professionals in the bar room in the future.

He also recognized the role of the media in keeping him motivated and welcomed media criticism.

In a heartfelt reflection, he expressed gratitude to Allah for allowing him to serve the country and dispense justice. He considered his service a duty to Allah, reinforcing his commitment to justice throughout his tenure.