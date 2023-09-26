Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant of Moonis Elahi

Judge Naseem Ahmed Virk heard NAB’s application.

LAHORE: The Accountability Court of Lahore has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Moonis Elahi in the alleged corruption case in development projects.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmed Virk heard the National Accountability Bureau’s application.

NAB said that Chairman NAB issued a warrant for Moonis Elahi on August 11, efforts were made to arrest the son of former chief minister Punjab, but the accused is deliberately hiding, the accused has not been investigated despite being summoned, it should be declared proclaimed offender.

At the request of NAB, the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Moonis Elahi till October 5.

The court adjourned the process of declaring Moons Elahi as a proclaimed offender until the next hearing.

It should be noted that Moonis Elahi, who is abroad, is accused of corruption of billions of rupees in development projects.

