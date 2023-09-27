Court issues permanent arrest warrant of Azam Swati

Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand issued permanent warrant.

ISLAMABAD: Special Judge Central Islamabad has issued a permanent arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) leader Azam Swati in the controversial tweet case.

Islamabad’s Special Judge Central Shah Rukh Arjumand issued a permanent warrant against Azam Swati for his continued skipping court appearances despite initiating the process to declare Azam Swati as a proclaimed offender.

Earlier, the Special Judge Central had initiated proceeding to declare Azam Swati as a proclaimed offender(PO).

The court has ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ​​to arrest Senator Azam Swati wherever he is seen.

It was on May 30, 2023, that a special court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI leader Azam Swati at the request of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The warrants were issued after Swati failed to appear before the court for indictment in the case of a controversial tweet