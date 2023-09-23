Court sends Ejaz Chaudhry and Mahmood ur Rashid to jail

ATC Administrator Judge Abher Gul heard case.

The police produced both accused in court.

Court sent two PTI leaders to 14-day remand in jail.

Lahore: The Anti-Terrorism Court(ATC) Lahore has sent Pakistan Tehreak e Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry and Mehmood-ur-Rasheed to jail on judicial remand.

Anti-Terrorism Court Administrator Judge Abher Gul heard the case of burning the office of a political party in Model Town, in which the police produced both the accused in the court.

During the hearing, the investigating officer(IO) requested for further physical remand of Mehmood-ul-Rasheed and Ejaz Chaudhry, which was rejected by the court.

The court sent the two PTI leaders to 14-day remand in jail and ordered the accused to be produced again on October 7.

