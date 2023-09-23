Advertisement
Edition: English
Court sends Ejaz Chaudhry and Mahmood ur Rashid to jail

Articles
  • ATC Administrator Judge Abher Gul heard case.
  • The police produced both accused in court.
  • Court sent two PTI leaders to 14-day remand in jail.
Lahore: The Anti-Terrorism Court(ATC) Lahore has sent Pakistan Tehreak e Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry and Mehmood-ur-Rasheed to jail on judicial remand.

Anti-Terrorism Court Administrator Judge Abher Gul heard the case of burning the office of a political party in Model Town, in which the police produced both the accused in the court.

During the hearing, the investigating officer(IO) requested for further physical remand of Mehmood-ul-Rasheed and Ejaz Chaudhry, which was rejected by the court.

The court sent the two PTI leaders to 14-day remand in jail and ordered the accused to be produced again on October 7.

