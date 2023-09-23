Court sends Ejaz Chaudhry and Mahmood ur Rashid to jail

Chairman PTI’s plea for bail in cypher case set for hearing
Justice Amir Farooq to hear case on September 25. Registrar IHC released...
Lahore: The Anti-Terrorism Court(ATC) Lahore has sent Pakistan Tehreak e Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry and Mehmood-ur-Rasheed to jail on judicial remand.
Anti-Terrorism Court Administrator Judge Abher Gul heard the case of burning the office of a political party in Model Town, in which the police produced both the accused in the court.
During the hearing, the investigating officer(IO) requested for further physical remand of Mehmood-ul-Rasheed and Ejaz Chaudhry, which was rejected by the court.
The court sent the two PTI leaders to 14-day remand in jail and ordered the accused to be produced again on October 7.
The Islamabad High Court has fixed the PTI chairman’s bail petition in the cypher case for hearing.
