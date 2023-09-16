Court sends private school principal on judicial remand

The case of alleged rape of women was heard.

Police produced accused in court for physical remand.

KARACHI: The local court of Karachi has sent the accused principal to judicial remand in the case of alleged rape of women.

In the court of Judicial Magistrate Malir, the case of the alleged rape of women by the principal of the school in Gulshan e Hadeed was heard, in which the police produced the accused in the court after completing the physical remand.

During the hearing, the investigating officer told the court that the initial investigation of the accused had been completed, but the investigating officer requested further physical remand of the accused, which the court rejected and sent the accused Irfan Ghafoor to jail on judicial remand.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 20, seeking a challan from the investigating officer for the next hearing.

