Court sentenced man to death for raping daughter

LAHORE: The Model Court for Gender-based Violence Lahore has awarded the death sentence to the culprit of raping a 14-year-old daughter.

Judge Mian Shahid Javed of the Model Court pronounced a death sentence on the accused Rafiq upon his conviction.

The court ordered that the accused should also pay Rs one million as compensation to the daughter.

The court declared that in case of non-payment of one million, the criminal will have to undergo another six months of imprisonment.

The court directed the jail superintendent not to carry out the death sentence until confirmation from the High Court. After the decision of the court, the criminal was moved to jail.

It should be noted that a case was registered against the accused friend in March 2019 by Satoo Katla police station.