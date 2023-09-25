Court summons Chairman PTI in nikah case in personal capacity  

The case related to marriage of Chairman PTI heard.

Chairman PTI’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat appeared in court.

The court adjourned hearing of case till October 2.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Judge of Islamabad summoned Chairman PTI in his personal capacity for the upcoming hearing in the Un-Islamic Nikah case.

The case related to the marriage of Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi was heard. Chairman PTI’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat appeared in the court of the Civil Judge.

Lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat requested the court to adjourn the hearing and said that Chairman PTI should be directed to appear before the court.

The lawyer said that the Islamabad High Court has ordered the PTI Chairman to be moved to Adiala Jail. The Chairman PTI is in the custody of the state.

The civil judge of Islamabad summoned PTI chairman in personal capacity for the upcoming hearing in the un-Islamic Nikah case and adjourned the hearing of the case till October 2.

Also Read Chairman PTI moves to Adiala Jail IHC had ordered shift Chairman PTI in Adiala Jail. PTI chairman was...

Advertisement

Earlier, The Attock Jail administration submitted a written reply to the court, in which the Attock Jail administration expressed its inability to produce the chairman PTI.

The Attock Jail administration said that the Chairman PTI is a prisoner in a case of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Chairman cannot present the PTI to court.