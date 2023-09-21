Advertisement
Court summons Imran Khan in un-Islamic nikah case on Sep 25

Articles
  • Court ordered PTI Chairman to be produced from Jail.
  • Court also directed staff to issue warrant to Jail Superintendent.
  • Bushra Bibi was also summoned in Un-Islamic nikah case on Sep 25.
ISLAMABAD: The local court of Islamabad summoned Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in an un-Islamic nikah case on September 25.

District and Sessions Court Islamabad Civil Judge Qudratullah issued a court summons notice to Chairman PTI in the un-Islamic nikah case against Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi.

The court has ordered PTI Chairman Imran Khan to be produced in court on September 25 from jail.

Sources said the court also directed the staff to issue a warrant to the Attock Jail Superintendent.

It should be noted that the hearing of the case related to the alleged un-Islamic nikah against Chairman PTI and his wife Bushra Bibi was held in the court of District and Sessions Judge Islamabad Qudratullah yesterday.

The District and Sessions Court Islamabad had also issued a notice to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in the case of un-Islamic nikah against Bushra Bibi and sought his response.

Imran Khan’s Lawyer Naeem Panjotha also filed an application for exemption from the appearance of Bushra Bibi and said that the court has approved the application for permanent exemption from the appearance of Bushra Bibi.

Judge Qudratullah remarked that Bushra Bibi’s presence would be necessary if the matter of indictment came up, while lawyer Naeem Panjotha said Sher Afzal Marwat would argue on the plea of ​​jurisdiction.

