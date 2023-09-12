Crackdown against illegal Afghan citizens in Karachi continue

46 more illegal Afghans were arrested on second day.

Police official said 23 illegal Afghans arrested from Malir.

Earlier, 123 Afghan citizens arrested from across city.

KARACHI: The police crackdown against the Afghans living illegally in Karachi is continuing and 46 more people were arrested from different areas of the city.

According to details, on the second day of the ongoing crackdown against Afghans residing illegally in Karachi, 46 more illegal Afghans were arrested.

Police officials say that 23 illegal Afghans were arrested from Malir, while Shah Latif Town Police arrested 15 illegal Afghans.

Apart from this, Memongoth Police arrested two illegal resident Afghans, and Bin Qasim Town Police arrested six Afghans.

It should be remembered that operations were carried out against Afghan citizens living illegally in Karachi yesterday, during which 123 Afghan citizens were arrested from across the city.

Earlier, Foreign Office asked interim Afghan authorities to ensure that their territory is not used as a launching pad for terrorist attacks against Pakistan.

In response to media queries regarding the statement by the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the closure of Torkham border, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we expect the Afghan authorities to be mindful of Pakistan’s concerns and respect its territorial integrity.

Expressing surprise over the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ statement, she said Interim Afghan authorities know fully well the reasons for the temporary closure of Torkham border.